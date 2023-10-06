Wanted criminal held for raping 3-yr-old minor girl

Gurugram, Oct 6 (IANS) A 36-year-old wanted criminal has been arrested for allegedly raping the three-year-old minor girl of his neighbour, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Darre a.k.a. Govind -- a resident of Madhya Pradesh.According to the police, the accused was on the run after committing the crime on January 12 this year.

The Gurugram Police also announced a Rs 5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest. The victim minor girl's father, a labourer, had filed a complaint against the accused who was also his friend and a neighbour.

Govind had committed the crime when the girl's parents were not present at home.

"The accused after committing the crime left his native place on January 12 from there he left his village and walked around 400 km to Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh to avoid police action and worked as a labourer," Priyunshu Dewaan, ACP (Badshahpur) said.

He was also booked in Faridabad for allegedly trying to kill his wife while two other cases were also registered against him in Madhya Pradesh.

A case of rape under relevant sections of the POCSO was registered against the accused at the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram.

