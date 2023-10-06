'BJP won't offer anyone to sit on its shoulder', Nadda says in Patna

Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Without naming anyone, BJP President J.P. Nadda said during his Patna visit on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not offer anyone to come and sit on its shoulder.

Nadda made the statement while attending the 100 birth anniversary programme of BJP stalwart Kailashpati Mishra at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

Naddaalso slammed Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the former believes in dynasty politics, while the latter is sitting on the lap of those who were againstthe JPmovement.

The BJP is fighting against dynasty politics... INDIA bloc will enhance corruption in the country, he said.

"INDIA bloc is standing on dynasty, corruption and appeasement. Once Lalu Prasad was against the Gandhi family. Now, he is with them. He compromiseshisideology only to achieve power. Nitish Kumar is standing with those who were against Jayprakash Narayan. In Bihar, we willnotallowanyonetositon our shoulders,"Naddasaidwhile hinting at Nitish Kumar.

State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary complemented the statement ofNaddaandsaidthat the BJP will make its ownshouldermore stronger in Bihar in 2024 and 2025.

