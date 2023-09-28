In wake of fresh violence, Centre sends senior police officer to Manipur

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Senior police officer Rakesh Balwal, who was part of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team probing the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case, has been deployed by the Centre in Manipur after tensions flared up again in the violence-hit state.

Balwal, a 2012-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, had taken over as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Srinagar in late 2021

A source said that an order been issued by the Union Home Ministry for his new deployment.

Balwal had previously served on deputation to the NIA as Superintendent of Police (SP) for three and a half years, where he was part of the team that investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The decision to send him to Imphal came after fresh violence erupted in Manipur over the brutal killing of two students, with people taking to the streets in large numbers to protest the murders.

As a result, the Manipur government once again suspended Internet services on Tuesday until October 1, just days after it was restored.

At least 100 students, including girls, have been injured during the agitations over the past two days after they clashed with the security forces, who prevented them from marching towards the Chief Minister's bungalow.

The security forces used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the agitating students.

Since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, hundreds of people have been killed while thousands others were forced out of their homes.

