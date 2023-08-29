V.K Saxena played key role in Delhi's beautification, says L-G office

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena worked tirelessly and chaired numerous meetings for the upcoming G20 Summit, contributing to the enhancement of Delhi's beauty, his office said on Tuesday.

According to the L-G's office, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Indian Air Force (IAF), and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) are collaborating under the leadership of the Lt. Governor. He has been conducting regular meetings with these stakeholders.

Saxena conducted over two dozen high-level meetings with these departments and agencies, spanning more than 48 hours on various dates.

Starting in July, he established District-Level Monitoring Committees, headed by a senior IAS officer, to ensure timely completion of work. Five committee meetings have taken place, where progress reports and "Before - After" evidence of work, along with future plans, are presented and reviewed by the L-G, his office said.

In July, the L-G conducted 54 visits to inspect the repair, restoration, and beautification of roads. These visits included areas around ISBT, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, ITPO-Pragati Maidan (the G20 Summit venue), parts of Lutyen’s Delhi-India Gate, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport, Air Force Station, Palam Technical Area, and identified hotels at Aerocity, Bhikaji Cama Place, and New Friends Colony, it added.

Saxena inspected Rajghat, a site for dignitary visits to Mahatma Gandhi, multiple times to ensure preparations were in order. ITPO area, the Summit venue, has been decked out, and Saxena regularly checked it after July's floods. Around a dozen visits later, Pragati Maidan Tunnel was made flood-proof and revamped. Similarly, Delhi Gate, connecting Old and New Delhi, was beautified.

Areas like Dhaula Kuan, Cantonment, Sardar Patel Marg, and ISBT were frequently monitored by the LG. A total of 61 roads for revamp and beautification were identified, along with 23 hotels for delegates' accommodation, the L-G office said.

"On each visit, Saxena verified the presence of statues, sculptures, artifacts, fountains, lights, and potted plants. Over 100 sculptures and 150 fountains were installed, while around 15,000 MT of solid waste was cleared. A total of 6.75 lakh potted plants were placed across various roads and venues, with contributions from the Forest Department, Delhi Parks and Garden Society, PWD, DDA, NDMC, and MCD," it added.

