Vivek Oberoi bumps into this legendary cricketer during India-Pak contest

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’, is currently in Dubai, enjoying the match between India and Pakistan. The actor bumped into the former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from the Dubai International Stadium. The pictures show Vivek posing with the former cricketer, as he recounted the best innings by the latter.

He wrote in the caption, “The legend! So good to see you Venky Anna and thank you for blessing my son! Who can forget that Ind-Pak match where you dismissed Amir Sohail! Battles like that are what make Ind-Pak matches so memorable! @bkvenkateshprasad #indvspak #championstrophy #Cricket #Dubai”.

Earlier, the actor had shared tips on wealth creation and investment. A video of the actor talking about routing the funds as a safety net resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him sharing the investment tips.

He said in the video, “Your income of one year, whatever it is, first of all, keep thrice of that in savings, three times your annual income, that you are spending three years of your life according to what you were earning. Hopefully, you are not spending more than your earnings. So, according to that, you are sorted for three to five years, if anything goes up or down in life. So, that should be your safety net”.

He further mentioned, “Whatever temptation comes, it could say that this investment opportunity can give you 10x returns but, no, you will not touch it. And as your income grows, as your lifestyle changes, your expenses increase, then you have to maintain that ratio of 3x. You buy an RBI bond, you say that nothing is getting 4-5% on the savings account. No, you are getting peace, it is more valuable than the interest”.

