‘Panch Parivartan’ is key to social transformation: RSS chief

Guwahati, Feb 23 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is now on a five-day visit to Assam, on Sunday said that five essential transformations -- social harmony, family values, environment protection, Swadeshi practices, and civic duties -- are desirable for the society.

Addressing an intellectual program for the Guwahati-based RSS Karyakartas, emphasised ‘Panch Parivartan’ as a key to social transformation.

He highlighted the importance of fostering friendship and unity among different communities, castes, religions, regions, and languages for achieving a harmonious society.

Bhagwat made a significant remark, stating that all Hindu temples, water bodies, and cremation grounds should be unified in spirit through mutual respect and cooperation.

He further mentioned that promoting family values within one’s own household would guide society in the right direction.

The RSS chief also highlighted the collective responsibility of society in environmental conservation, emphasising actions such as water conservation, lessening plastic use, and planting trees.

He stressed that every Indian household should embrace Swadeshi practices in their language, attire, food, housing, and travel.

Encouraging everyone to reduce the use of foreign languages in daily life and to converse in their native language, Bhagwat pointed out: “As far as “our civic duties are concerned, we should follow all rules and regulations of the state, at the same time, it is the duty of every citizen to also adhere to traditional social moral norms for the betterment of society which are not mentioned in any civic rule book.”

The intellectual program for the Guwahati-based Karyakartas was organised on Sunday at the South Point School premises in Barshapara, under the initiative of the Guwahati Mahanagar unit of RSS.

The event was also attended by Bhupesh Sharma, the Sanghchalak of the Uttar Assam Prant, and Guruprasad Medhi, the Sanghchalak of the Guwahati Mahanagar unit of RSS along with thousands of Sangh Karyakartas.

Bhagwat arrived in Guwahati on February 21 as part of ‘Prabas’ undertaken by him as the RSS is celebrating the centenary year (1925 -2025).

RSS sources said that the Sarsanghchalak would also attend a few meetings with Sangh Pracharaks and other dignitaries in Guwahati.

He would leave Assam for Arunachal Pradesh on February 26 for the next phase of Prabas, said Kishor Shivam, Prachar Pramukh of RSS’s Uttar Asom Pranta.

