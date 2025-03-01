A visit to Jan Aushadhi Kendra prompts Australian lecturer to pitch for similar pharmacy model, back home

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, launched under the Pradhan Mantria Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has brought a significant transformation to India’s healthcare landscape by making medicines and medical treatments accessible to the common public at affordable rates.

The PMBJP, seen as a game-changer scheme, has also evinced the interest of the global medical fraternity, besides receiving admiration from various quarters for making essential healthcare accessible to crores of citizens.

An Australian lecturer is among the latest foreign dignitary to shower praise on the PMBJP.

Dr. Ann Liebert, Senior Lecturer at University of Sydney visited Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday and got so impressed with the affordable healthcare model that she advocated for a similar pharmacy model in her own country.

Speaking to the press after Jan Aushadhi Kendra visit at AIIMS, she said: “It is very inspiring and great initiative and should be replicated in many countries, including Australia.”

“The communities in Australia don’t have access to such pharmacy models, it could be a fantastic idea to launch such a scheme there,” she added.

She said that such pharmacy models should be launched in various other countries as this would address the long-standing problems of respective nations.

The Australian lecturer further said that it was very important to have affordable medicines and cost-effective treatments for chronic diseases as it not only improves the economy of families but also contributes to country’s economy by saving expenses on health.

She said that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have expanded their reach in past nine years of operation and will see much greater growth in years to come.

“As the scheme gets older, the affordability on medicines will certainly get bigger in the country and reach crores of homes,” she said.

