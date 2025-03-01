Western Command conducts large-scale logistics exercise at Chandimandir

Chandigarh, March 1 (IANS) The Western Command conducted a large-scale military logistics exercise at the Chandimandir Military Station near here, showcasing operational readiness and coordination capabilities.

Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani, Vice-Chief of Army Staff, in his inaugural talk requested for a deliberation on transformation of army logistics in view of infrastructural development in the country and infusion of available technology.

He stressed the definitive need for revision of logistic architecture based on evolving operational requirements. He highlighted that deliberate studies need to be undertaken and be implemented in a timely and phased manner.

Director General-level senior military officers heading different logistic verticals at the army headquarters also presented their perspective on futuristic war logistic concepts, and also briefed on various actions being taken to improve the logistic efficacy at the national level.

The exercise, designed to test and enhance the efficiency of the existing operational logistic chain, underscored the military's preparedness to respond to dynamic challenges on the western front in diverse scenarios.

Lt-Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C of Western Command, directed the proceedings of exercise involving multiple stakeholders working in tandem to respond to simulated real-time operational scenarios.

Key components included rapid deployment of equipment, transportation of essential supplies, and seamless communication across various commands responsible for the western theatre, an official statement said.

The army Commander of the Western Command in his concluding remarks emphasised the need to amalgamate exhaustively the improved infrastructure near border areas and high-end technological solutions available in warehousing and supply chain management in military logistic architecture.

The wider participation by western front-level senior officials demonstrated a collaborative approach to emergency preparedness and resource allocation for transformative military logistics.

The event concluded with a detailed review, aimed at identifying strengths and areas for further improvement in military logistics.

The execution of this exercise reaffirms the Indian armed forces’ commitment to operational excellence and their pivotal role in safeguarding the nation.

