Virgil van Dijk signs new two-year contract with Liverpool

Liverpool, April 17 (IANS) Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has penned a new two-year contract with Liverpool FC to extend his time with the club beyond the 2024-25 season.

The Dutch defender's previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the season. He became the second player after Mohamed Salah to sign a contract extension with the club this month.

“I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it,” Van Dijk said in a statement.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.

"It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling," he added.

Van Dijk moved to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and he quickly set about establishing himself as one of the finest defenders in world football.

His defensive prowess has been fundamental in helping the Reds win seven major honours during that time, with the No.4 clocking up 314 appearances and 27 goals to date.

The Netherlands international’s trophy haul consists of the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

On an individual level, Van Dijk was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2019 and has been selected in the organisation’s Premier League Team of the Year on four separate occasions.

The 33-year-old also came second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or vote, narrowly missing out to Lionel Messi but underlining his status as a modern-day great.

Van Dijk assumed Liverpool’s captain’s armband on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023 and will now help continue the charge for honours having committed his future to the Reds.

