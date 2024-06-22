Violence breaks out in Jodhpur, 40 detained

Jaipur, June 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Police have detained around 40 people in Jodhpur for allegedly pelting stones and engaging in arson during a clash, said officials on Saturday, adding that drones were keeping an eye in the affected area, which was currently calm.

The violence took place late Friday night in Jodhpur's Sursagar area, said officials, adding that around 200 accused have been booked in the violence-related cases.

A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any untoward incident in Sursagar.

The clash started on a trivial issue which later took a serious turn. Stones were pelted, and a shop and tractor were set on fire.

Senior police officer Nishant Bharadwaj said that the dispute originated two days ago over the issue of constructing shops in Idgah. A few people were against building these shops and this issue brought two communities face to face. However, the police intervened and placated the issue.

On Friday, one of the two communities started protesting when they saw a gate being constructed at the site. They wanted the construction to be stopped which was not accepted by the other community members. Soon arguments erupted which then led to a clash.

The clash continued for three hours and the police had to resort to lathicharge at 1 a.m.

Later, the police identified those engaged in the violence and detained them.

The administration deputed an ambulance, fire brigade and more police force at the location soon after. Police patrolling continued even on Saturday morning.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said that the situation in Sursagar is now under control.

"Police teams are continuously patrolling the area. DCP Alok Srivastava and Sharad Chaudhary are keeping an eye on every situation. Police are also keeping an eye on Sursagar through drones. Police teams have been marching in different areas since night," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.