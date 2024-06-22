Sheikh Hasina receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

PM Modi welcomed his Bangladesh counterpart at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later, she paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

It is PM Hasina's second visit to the country in June.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Friday at the invitation of PM Modi to hold bilateral consultations.

The visiting PM met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday evening.

After meeting the Bangladesh PM, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership."

During her visit, Prime Minister Hasina will hold bilateral consultations with PM Modi besides her scheduled meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9, underscoring the importance of Bangladesh-India relations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.