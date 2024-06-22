T20 World Cup: Powell lauds Chase and Hope for fantastic win against USA

Bridgetown, June 22 (IANS) West Indies captain Rovman Powell heaped praise on Roston Chase and Shai Hope as the West Indies secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Roston Chase was the star of the show, delivering a masterclass in spin bowling to decimate the USA's middle order. His figures of 4-0-19-3 earned him the Player of the Match award and marked his best performance in T20 Internationals. Powell highlighted Chase's vital role in tightening the screws during the middle overs, effectively stifling the USA's attempts to build momentum.

Chase was ably supported by Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph, who claimed three and two wickets respectively. Their collective effort restricted the USA to a modest total of 128 runs. Chase's spell was instrumental in derailing the USA's innings, particularly with the crucial double-strike in his third over that saw Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh dismissed in quick succession.

Following the disciplined bowling display, Shai Hope delivered a scintillating batting performance. Hope, making only his second appearance in the tournament, went on a rampage, scoring an unbeaten 89 off just 39 balls. His explosive innings, which included eight fours and four sixes, propelled the West Indies to a comprehensive victory with 55 balls to spare.

"It's very special, Kensington brings back special memories for us. We had a great opportunity to come out and play some good cricket. (On Roston Chase) He plays really well, plays a role very well. Keeps things tight. On a good surface, he bowled really well," Powell said after the match.

Hope's aggressive approach from the outset left the USA bowlers struggling for answers. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, the fastest for a West Indies player in T20 World Cup history, and continued to accelerate, ensuring there was no let-up in pressure. Nicholas Pooran provided solid support, and together they chased down the target with ease.

Powell also praised Hope's hunger and determination, pointing out that his performance was fueled by the desire to make a big impact after being left out of the previous game against England.

"He's been fantastic, he got a chance against Afghanistan but was dropped next game against England in St Lucia because of the combination. However, he was hungry for a good performance. It (WI vs South Africa) should be a top game, we are up for the fight. We got a full house here to support us, that's all we can ask for," Powell added.

The commanding win over the USA has not only boosted the West Indies' confidence but also significantly improved their net run rate, providing a critical advantage as they approach their next match. The upcoming clash against South Africa is shaping up to be a virtual quarter-final, with both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

