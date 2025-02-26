Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a beautiful film for me because I wrote it in six days, says Gautham Menon

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) On the occasion of one of Tamil cinema’s most loved romantic films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) completing 15 years, ace director Gautham Menon, who directed the film, has disclosed that he wrote the film in just six days.

In a video clip that has now begun doing the rounds on social media, Gautham Menon said, “Fifteen years of VTV. Sometimes, I think what's the big deal about 15. I thought what's the big deal about 10. But I am really happy that people are still calling me and saying that they watched the film. They have a connect with the film, with the mood that we have created, with the characters and the lines they speak. They connect more if they have faced that situation in their lives. That was also the idea when the film released.

"I thought straight away that a lot of people will connect with the film. In many places, I've had people come up to me and say, ‘I'm Karthik and this is my Jessie. Thanks to you’."

Disclosing that he wrote the film in less than a week, Gautham said, “It's a beautiful film for me because I wrote it in about six days. It was written for a very big superstar actor in that sense. And when he heard the script, he said, 'This does not have any action. How are we going to do this? This will not suit me.' I remember taking it straight back to Simbu. I had to be convinced to meet Simbu first. And when I met him I thought this is going to be great.“

Gautham also said that If Simbu wasn't there, he didn't know if this magic would have unfolded. “The way he (Simbu) understood what was needed and the way he performed, was very real. There was no major discussion. He just quietly understood what was needed and it was so easily given to me."

Stating that he enjoyed the whole process of making that film, Gautham said,"The whole process was so enjoyable. Like how people say, 'We had fun on the sets', We believe in this work and it is a lot of work. But we enjoyed it. Like there were moments when we were just smiling and laughing and looking forward to the next day of shoot. We travelled to Malta and New York. I am really happy people are still watching the film and talking.”

