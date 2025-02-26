Isha Centre is a place of ‘sadhana’ & repentance: Amit Shah

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Isha Yoga Center as a place of yoga, ‘sadhana’, devotion, repentance, and liberation.

“I bow down at the feet of Adiyogi. I consider myself very fortunate to be here at the invitation of Sadhguru ji. I express my heartfelt gratitude to him for this opportunity,” said the Home Minister while addressing a massive gathering of devotees at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore as part of the Mahashivaratri celebrations.

He further added: “Today, from Somnath to Kedarnath, from Pashupatinath to Rameswaram, and from Kashi to Coimbatore, the entire country is filled with Shiva’s presence. The Maha Kumbh is concluding in Prayagraj, and here, I am witnessing the Maha Kumbh of devotion.”

Highlighting the significance of the Isha Yoga Center, Amit Shah said that it has brought positivity into many lives through yoga.

He emphasised that the statue of Adiyogi represents the 112 pathways to spiritual realisation, helping individuals understand that the ultimate goal of life is to attain Shivatva (the state of Shiva).

He also praised the centre for serving as a medium to connect the youth with the divine.

“Sadhguru is teaching the way of living to the entire world. Through you, Sadhguru, the entire world is understanding Sanatana—that true knowledge is understanding oneself, and the direction to change the world comes by changing oneself,” said Union Home Minister Shri Amit.

He added that today marks the culmination of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

“I can see a Maha Kumbh of devotion here in Coimbatore,” the Home Minister said.

Sharing his experience of being at Isha Yoga Center, he added, "Coming here, one can experience a journey from consciousness to collective consciousness, from self-interest to ultimate welfare, and from self to the universe."

Sadhguru also praised Amit Shah in his speech, saying that his contributions should be compared to those of India's first Home Minister Sardar Patel.

He remarked, “Since Partition, many developments took place where the nation, though united on paper, had regions that were not fully under the control of the ruling dispensation. Our present Home Minister has taken steps similar to those of Sardar Patel, once again stitching the nation together.”

Sadhguru also credited the Union government for maintaining national security, stating that India has not witnessed serial bomb blasts or major terror activities in the past decade due to the proactive efforts of central agencies.

He emphasised that a country cannot progress without proper law and order and commended Amit Shah for his role in ensuring national stability.

The event was attended by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, and other dignitaries.

Sadhguru later unveiled the Miracle of Mind App, featuring a free 7-minute guided meditation. The app aims to empower individuals to establish a daily meditation practice that seamlessly fits into their schedule. The app has shattered tech records crossing 1 million downloads in just 15 hours of its launch, outpacing major tech hits like ChatGPT (which reached 1 million users in 5 days), CALM (1 million in 4 years), and Headspace (1 million in 2 years).

