Vinay Pathak likes to keep his work simple, stays away from complications

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Vinay Pathak, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Chidiya’, has said that he likes to keep his work simple, and tries to stay away from complications in the craft.

The actor feels that doing the latter takes away the soul of the craft. He believes in the philosophy of beauty often originating from simple things.

The actor spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of ‘Chidiya’ and shared that no matter the scale of the project, for him the most important thing is to keep his work simple.

Vinay tol IANS, “I don't consider my work to be that complicated. Because it is not complicated. If it is complicated, then the machine will do the work. Right? And this is the craft of the experience. Experience is when you react to something. You experience an emotion. You experience an action. So, this is also written in our Natya Shastra. Although I don't claim to be an expert on Natya Shastra, I believe that the simpler we keep things, even in life, the happier we will be, even in life”.

“For me, this also applies to our craft. If we make it so complicated that I don't understand it in the end, the audience is far away, then I get separated from it. We alienate ourselves from such things. I also believe that this is a very individual craft. Everyone has their own ways of doing it. If I try to act like others, then it won’t look good. Will it look good if I do it my way? Perhaps it may but even when it doesn’t land well, I will be content that I gave my 100% to it with full honesty, I did it my way”, he added.

‘Chidiya’ is set to release on May 30, 2025.

