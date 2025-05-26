13 militants arrested in joint operations in Manipur, 23 weapons recovered

Imphal, May 26 (IANS) In a series of operations in Manipur, army and other central and state security forces have arrested 13 militants of different outfits and recovered 23 arms, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores, officials said on Monday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the well-coordinated joint operations resulted in the apprehension of 13 cadres from various hill and valley-based extremist groups.

He said that the joint operations were conducted by the army, other Central and state forces during the past few days in five districts -- Kangpokpi, Senapati, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal. The arms recovered in these joint operations include Self Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 rifle, double-barrel breech-loading shotgun, bolt-action rifles, improvised mortars, pull mechanism rifles, and 9mm pistols.

The apprehended cadres and recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, Lt Col Shukla said.

A senior police official said that after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, apart from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), several columns and battalions of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the northeastern state by the Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs.

Besides the Army and Assam Rifles, a huge contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also deployed in different parts of Manipur to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited trouble-torn Manipur on May 24-25 and reviewed the prevailing law and order situation. A BSF spokesman said that during his two-day visit to Manipur, the force chief held separate meetings with Manipur government’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh, a former DG CRPF and the state’s Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and reviewed the law and order situation.

The DG, accompanied by senior BSF officials, addressed officers and troopers at the force’s sector headquarters, Koirengei, through a Sainik Sammelan. All officers and BSF troopers in various districts of Manipur participated via a video conference. He lauded their unwavering efforts in safeguarding the region and motivated them to continue their tireless service.

