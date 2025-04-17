Viksit Maharashtra 2047: State govt sets up committee to chase the mission

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra government, in a serious bid to achieve the ambitious target of Viksit Maharashtra 2047, on Thursday set up a 31 member Advisory Committee headed by the chief minister and the chief secretary led 17 member committee.

The government is pursuing its goal of Maharashtra becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2027 and $3.5 trillion by 2047 as a part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

In addition, the state government has also established six committees for agriculture and allied sectors, industry and services, infrastructure development, social sector, administration and environment. These sectors are key to achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

The state government on Thursday released two separate notifications in this regard.

The government has already made a detailed presentation to the NITI Aayog on its plan to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 target. The government has proposed to develop Maharashtra into a global economic powerhouse and Mumbai into the global Fintech capital.

State government sources said that it has crafted all policies and initiatives keeping in mind the poor, women, youth and farmers in line with the Central government. Maharashtra is a major contributor to the nation's economy with its strong industrial and service-sector base. The state tops among other states in attracting the maximum foreign direct investment. The state government is focusing on district-level strategies to create a balanced and inclusive economic development model.

Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government has started the Namo Shetkari Maha Samman Nidhi Yojana. The state government is resolved to double the income of farmers, and for that, it has prepared the Agriculture Food Export Policy. The government will set up onion banks for the storage of 10 lakh tonnes of onions based on nuclear energy.

The government is focusing on developing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to be a $300 billion economy by 2030 from the present level of $140 billion.

It will be achieved with the promotion of MMR as a global services hub, affordable housing and slum rehabilitation, tourism, port-proximate integrated manufacturing and logistics hub, planned urbanisation and intensive transport-oriented development, sustainability projects and world-class urban infrastructure and transport.

The state government hopes to attract a private investment of $125-135 billion, incremental GDP growth of $130-150 billion and additional capital by the state government of the order of Rs 50,000 crore over 5-6 years to chase the goal of making MMR a $300 billion economy.

The government will implement a slew of policies for services, tourism, affordable housing, and transport-oriented development. In addition, the government will have to craft investment promotion and land allocation policy, simplified and enabling urban planning policies, a women's inclusivity blueprint and a Green MMR policy.

The government is developing the Konkan Coastal Road and the Konkan Green Field Expressway, which will prove to be game changers for that region. The government will construct 5,000 km of access control grid to provide seamless connectivity.

According to sources, the development of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan greenfield port project in Palghar will boost the state’s economic growth.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in)

