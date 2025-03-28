Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran' becomes first film to be screened in Tamil Nadu’s First Inflatable Theatre in Bommidi

Chennai, Mar 28 (IANS) Director S U Arunkumar’s gripping action thriller ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, featuring actor Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, on Thursday became the first film to be screened at The PictureTime MFR Cinema, Tamil Nadu's first inflatable digital theatre in Bommidi.

Picture Time, a pioneering mobile digital movie theatre company, unveiled the innovative theatre on Thursday evening. The theatre’s launch happened with a grand screening of Chiyaan Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran- Part 2', marking a significant milestone in bringing world-class cinema to underserved regions.

The PictureTime MFR Cinema—a fully equipped, transportable digital theatre—boasts of a 140-seat inflatable enclosure with Dolby 5.1 surround sound, high-definition projection, and amenities like a booking office, power generator, and F and B counter.

The grand opening was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu State Police DIG R Jayanthi, who was also the chief guest for the evening, director Gopi Nainar and lyricist and film writer Mr.Anbu Deepan among others.

PictureTime Founder and CEO Sushil Chaudhary emphasised the importance of making cinema "accessible to all" and said, "With Tamil Nadu’s first inflatable digital theatre, we are redefining movie-watching for audiences beyond metros. We’re thrilled to begin this journey in Bommidi with 'Veera Dheera Sooran.'"

Highlighting the goal of fostering a stronger movie-watching culture, MFR Cinemas owner Dr M.F Ramesh added, "This collaboration ensures that high-quality cinematic experiences reach every corner of Tamil Nadu, fostering a stronger movie culture in semi-urban and rural areas."

Echoing this sentiment, filmmaker Gopi Nainar remarked, “Cinema has the power to reflect society, challenge perspectives, and inspire change. Initiatives like PictureTime’s inflatable theatres are crucial in ensuring that powerful storytelling reaches audiences who might otherwise be left out of the theatrical experience.”

With India facing a severe screen shortage, PictureTime is bridging the gap by operating in 15 locations across 9 states, transforming movie-watching for millions, and ensuring premium entertainment reaches where it's needed most. A second theatre is already gearing up to open soon in Chengam in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.