Vijay Shah attends MP cabinet meet, Congress criticises CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, June 10 (IANS) After skipping three back-to-back special cabinet meetings following his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah finally attended a cabinet meeting held in Bhopal Tuesday.

The opposition took strong objection to Shah's presence in the cabinet meeting.

The Congress criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for allowing Shah to attend the cabinet meeting. "This is disrespectful to the Army official Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Shah's presence in today's cabinet has also revealed that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP were shielding Vijay Shah from the first day after his derogatory comments," Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia said.

Shah made his first public appearance during the 'Janjatiya Kol Sammelan’ in Beohari (tehsil town) in Shahdol district on Monday. He shared the podium with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other dignitaries. The conclave was organised to honour Birsa Munda, a revered warrior of India's tribal community.

The conference, organised by the state Tribal Affairs Ministry, conspicuously omitted Shah’s image from banners and posters. While photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were prominently displayed, Shah’s absence was noticeable despite his ministerial position.

His presence at the event appeared subdued, reflecting the ongoing scrutiny surrounding him. Upon the Chief Minister’s arrival at the event, Shah greeted him with a bouquet before stepping aside.

On stage, he was seated to the right of the Chief Minister, while Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla took the left. Despite his proximity, Shah remained largely isolated, with Yadav apparently showing little interest in engaging in conversation.

He attempted to speak to the Chief Minister on several occasions, but the responses remained brief and formal.

During the event, Yadav announced financial aid for local sports and cultural groups. Sixteen football teams from Vicharpur, a village known as “Mini Brazil” due to its strong football culture, were granted Rs 10 lakh. Nine musical instrument teams received Rs 5,000 each.

After the programme, football kits were distributed to players from Vicharpur to encourage sports development in tribal areas.

CM Yadav also directed Shah to oversee the construction of a 100-seater hostel with full amenities. Shah remained in the background as CM Yadav moved forward to shower flowers on women and girls from the community. He did not participate in traditional ceremonies such as lamp lighting, garlanding, or Kanya Pujan. His exclusion from these symbolic moments further highlighted his diminished role.

Despite the event being organised by the Tribal Affairs Ministry, Shah was noticeably absent from the list of speakers.

