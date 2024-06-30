Vijay Sethupathi explains how fatherhood influenced his role in Tamil hit film ‘Maharaja’

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, who is receiving a lot of positive responses for his recently released movie ‘Maharaja’ has shared that his personal experiences as a parent influenced his role in the film.

The actor opened up about his relationship with his children, reports ‘Variety’.

He said, “I have a son and daughter. I love my daughter so much. If she dominates me, I always love that. I call her ‘amma’ (mother) and my son ‘appa’ (father)”.

The actor emphasised the importance of open communication with his children, often sharing details about his work and even seeking their input.

He told ‘Variety’, “I keep talking to them and whenever I go to shoot, if I have any interesting scenes, I talk to them, I share with them.”

As per ‘Variety’, Sethupathi says he has a keen sense of responsibility for his choice of subject matter and takes his children’s suggestions seriously.

“I never project myself as a father figure, no. Sometimes I am the kid.”

Beginning his professional life as an accountant, Vijay Sethupathi yearned to be an actor and initially joined a theatre company where the only vacancy was for – an accountant.

“I thought if I join as an accountant, I can watch the actors every day. I can be with them. I can talk to them. I can understand what acting is. Everything was my lesson. Even lunchtime was a class for me. Being with actors was always a class,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.