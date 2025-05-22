Vijay’s TVK considers cricket bat, whistle as election symbol ahead of TN Assembly polls

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party launched by Tamil film icon Vijay, is in the process of selecting an election symbol from the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) list of 190 free symbols.

Among the top choices are the cricket bat, whistle, and microphone, party sources revealed.

As per ECI rules, registered but unrecognised parties can apply for a common election symbol six months before the end of the current legislative assembly’s term.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s term concluding on May 6, 2026, the application window will open on November 5, 2025.

The TVK leadership has reportedly established four key criteria for choosing the symbol.

According to party insiders, the selected symbol must resonate with the public, relate in some way to Vijay’s filmography, avoid resemblance to other existing symbols, and be easily identifiable by voters even after the formal campaign period ends, 36 hours before polling.

“A party’s election symbol is more than just a visual identifier -- it is a medium through which the party’s message reaches the people,” a senior TVK leader said, adding, “It must be relatable, memorable, and simple to communicate.”

The cricket bat is being considered for its broad appeal among youth and its connection with popular culture.

A microphone could symbolise Vijay’s voice reaching out to the masses, aligning with his transformation from actor to political leader.

Party sources also mentioned that symbolic options like a ring and a diamond are under discussion. The ring represents unity and continuity, while the diamond signifies strength and value.

The whistle, a symbol long associated with Vijay’s fan clubs and prominently featured in his film 'Bigil', was also on the list but did not receive unanimous support from the leadership.

Notably, applicant parties are allowed to propose new symbols with original designs for consideration by the ECI.

TVK leaders are said to be actively working on alternate symbol designs to submit along with their formal application.

Ultimately, the final decision will be made by Vijay himself, after consulting with senior functionaries and weighing the pros and cons of each proposed option.

