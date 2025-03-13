Vijay Kumar Sinha assures crackdown on 'mafia raj' in mining dept

Patna, March 13 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has taken a firm stand against 'Inspector Raj' and 'Mafia Raj' in the Mines and Geology Department, assuring that truck owners and transporters will not be harassed.

Sinha pointed out that strict action will be taken against the illegal activities of officials. “Anyone involved in illegal activities will face strict action,” he said.

Sinha also issued a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number 9472238821 for complaints. The purpose of the initiative is to provide truck owners with a facility to report problems, traffic jams, and accidents.

"The department will take immediate action on complaints received,” he said.

With this, truck operators now have a direct channel to report issues. Sinha also stated that some people tried to instigate a transport strike at the behest of the mafia, but due to the government's strict stance, the strike failed.

Sinha has reiterated the government’s commitment to cracking down on illegal mining and transport activities. He emphasised that strict action would be taken against any official, policeman, or individual found violating the law.

Sinha said that strict monitoring of mining and transport departments is taking place in Bihar.

"Both departments are interconnected, and the government is keeping a close watch on illegal activities of their officials,” he said.

He issued instructions to officers not to stop trucks unnecessarily and asked them to change the traditional checking system to prevent harassment of truck owners.

Vijay Kumar Sinha pointed out that NH-922 (Patna-Buxar) and Bhojpur-Sonpur road bridge are highly congested due to excessive sand-laden trucks. The stretch between Bihta (Patna) and Sakaddi (Bhojpur) remains choked with traffic. He instructed officials of the traffic and transport departments to fix this problem.

Rampant sand mining along the Son River from Sahar to Koilwar in Bhojpur has led to thousands of overloaded trucks ply on NH-922 and Sahar-Sakaddi state highway and this has led to traffic snarl on these two stretches.

The government is actively monitoring and ensuring that transporters can operate without mafia interference.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.