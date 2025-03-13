Maharashtra is the new startup capital: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Maharashtra has become the new start up capital of India and it is setting new records in terms of number of start ups and investment.He further stated that the state has become the most preferred destination for foreign direct investment.

In just nine months, an investment of Rs 1.39 lakh crore has come to Maharashtra.

The chief minister was honoured with the “TIE Mumbai Hall of Fame" award by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy for his outstanding contribution in the field of infrastructure development, investment and water conservation at the country's leading entrepreneurial leadership summit "Dhanda First".

The function was organised by TIECON Mumbai.

Dedicating the award to all the citizens of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said that this award is a recognition of the work which was started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

“All the infrastructure projects seen in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and the 'MMR' area, Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Metro, Vadhavan projects are symbols of good governance,” he remarked.

“Vadhvan Port will be three times larger than JNPT Port , which is a major port in India. The work of this port has been started and it will not only be a port , but an airport will also be built along with it. There will be a bullet train station there. The fourth Mumbai will be built in the area of Vadhvan Port,” he said.

“While working in the field of water conservation, 14 different water conservation schemes were being implemented by six different departments. They were combined to form a single scheme and the goal was set of making 25,000 villages drought-free through the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan. Through this campaign, on the strength of public participation , 20,000 villages planned water conservation, created water reservoirs and became drought-free by 2019. Due to this scheme, the groundwater level has also increased in drought-hit Marathwada,” said the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.