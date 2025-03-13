World Para Athletics GP: Rinku Hooda excels as India dominate Day 2

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Rinku Hooda was the star performer as hosts India had another dominant outing on the second day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 with several standout performances across multiple competitions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rinku Hooda stole the spotlight in the men's javelin throw F46 category, clinching gold with a throw of 60.26m, while the hosts made a clean sweep in men's javelin F12/F37/F42/F43 combined.

But Rinku was the top performer of the day for the host as the result extended his impressive run of form after his recent triumph at the 22nd National Para Athletics Championships in Goa and a silver medal at the fourth Asian Para Games.

In the men's javelin F12/F37/F42/F43 combined category, Indian athletes swept the podium. Pushpendra Singh led the charge with a gold-winning throw of 57.57m, followed by Mohit with a silver (45.45m) and Jaswant, who took bronze (45.94m).

Ritender added another gold for India in the men's javelin F40/F41 category with a best throw of 30.33m.

Meanwhile, in the men's discus throw F56/F57 event, Atul Kaushik bagged gold with a 43.92m effort, while Ram Kumar Yadav settled for silver with a 30.59m throw.

India's women athletes were also impressed with Baghyashri Madhavrao Jadhav, who clinched gold with a throw of 12.73m in the women's javelin F34 category. Khushboo Gill claimed silver in the women's shotput with a 9.52m effort, while Ananya Bansal took bronze with a throw of 7.73m.

Elsewhere, in the track events, Dilip Mahadu Gavit won gold in the men's 400m T47 event with a time of 48.78 seconds. Jasbeer clocked 49.64 seconds to take silver, while Bhavikkumar Dineshbhai secured bronze in 50.32 seconds.

The men's 400m T35/T36 category also witnessed India's Abhishek Babasaheb Jadhav winning the silver medal with a time of 64.09 seconds.nds

Almost 150 Indian para-athletes are competing in 90 medal events in the World Para Grand Prix 2025 New Delhi, which concludes on Thursday. Into its 12th season, the World Para Athletics Grand Prix sees the world’s top para-athletes compete for medals. Similar to the Diamond League, multiple meets make up a season.

