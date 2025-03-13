Gold smuggling case: Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe into 'state police involvement'

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew its order for a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao. The decision is expected to spark controversy.

Initially, the state government had ordered a CID probe citing protocol violations by the police. Reports suggested that constables were involved in breaching protocol, prompting the government to direct the CID to investigate. However, in a sudden move, the government revoked its order, leading to widespread speculation.

The latest order states: “On March 10, the government ordered an investigation by the CID into lapses by police officers regarding foreign trips undertaken by Ranya Rao. Additionally, the government also ordered a probe, to be conducted by senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Gaurav Gupta. Gupta has been appointed as the investigating officer to examine the role of Ranya Rao in availing protocol facilities and the involvement of DGP (Police Housing Corporation) K. Ramachandra Rao. He has been directed to submit his report within a week.

"As the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has already deputed a senior officer to conduct the probe and submit a report within a week, it has been decided to withdraw the CID investigation.”

The order was issued by H. Mahalaxmi, Under Secretary, Internal Department (Crimes).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Department has directed an inquiry into the protocol privileges extended to the actress at the airport. Authorities have been instructed to submit a report within a week. The investigation will also examine whether IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, Ranya Rao’s step father, had any involvement in the gold smuggling operation and whether he misused protocol privileges during the transportation of gold from Dubai to Bengaluru, sources stated.

It has been alleged that Ranya Rao used IPS officer Ramachandra Rao’s name while smuggling gold. Officials are investigating what led to the misuse of protocol privileges and the officer’s role in the case.

The gold smuggling case involving Sandalwood actress Ranya Rao has also taken a political turn, with influential political leaders' names being linked to the controversy. This has sparked widespread discussions in the state's political circles, raising questions about the identity of the powerful politician allegedly backing her.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) submitted to the court on Wednesday that the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer of DGP rank, has international and hawala links, making it a matter of national security.

Madhu Rao, senior counsel representing the DRI, argued against Ranya Rao’s bail petition in court, stating that an investigation into the involvement of a smuggling syndicate is necessary. The court has reserved the matter for judgement.

Ranya Rao was arrested last Monday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for smuggling gold upon her arrival at Bengaluru International Airport. Under pressure, the state government has ordered two separate investigations into the case to determine the role of jailed actress Ranya Rao’s father, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, in granting her protocol privileges and police escorts.

The Central agencies, the CBI and the DRI, are also probing the case. The actress was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths at the airport.

