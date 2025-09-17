Vijay Deverakonda wishes ‘powerhouse of a man’ PM Modi on 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) South star Vijay Deverakonda has penned a birthday note for iconic leader PM Narendra Modi and said that he is one “powerhouse of a man, filled with energy and always on a mission.”

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Vijay penned a heartfelt note to wishe Prime Minister Modi. He wrote: “Happy 75th Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu.”

“One powerhouse of a man, filled with energy and always on a mission. May you be healthy and filled with energy for many many more years sir. Biggest hugs and my respects.”

On the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India’s first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

This initiative is part of seven such textile hubs planned across the country under the PM MITRA scheme.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country’s health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

More than one lakh health camps will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, marking India’s largest-ever health outreach campaign. These camps will provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, as well as maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunizations, and nutrition counseling.

Specialised services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ENT, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through public and private medical institutions. Blood donation drives will also be organised nationwide, with donors registered via the e-Raktkosh portal and engagement through the MyGov platform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.