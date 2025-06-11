Vijay annnounces key appointments to strengthen TVK's organisational network

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor-turned-politician Vijay on Wednesday announced a significant expansion of the party’s organisational structure, appointing office-bearers for four key wings - social media, information technology, legal consultation, and advocates.

The move, aimed at building a robust groundwork ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, marks a strategic step in decentralising the party’s operations and enhancing grassroots-level engagement, as per the party.

According to a press release issued by the party headquarters, ten office-bearers have been appointed at the state level for each of the four wings.

In addition, to ensure statewide coordination and local outreach, the party has divided Tamil Nadu into ten administrative zones - Chennai, Vellore, Salem, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, and Tirunelveli.

Each zone will also have ten office-bearers per wing, reflecting the TVK’s commitment to micro-level mobilisation.

Notably, the appointments are not limited to Tamil Nadu. In a bid to tap into the support base of the Tamil diaspora and expand the party’s digital presence nationally and internationally, Vijay has also appointed social media coordinators in key Indian states - Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Delhi - as well as in countries with significant Tamil populations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

The announcement comes as part of TVK’s ongoing effort to consolidate its presence across Tamil Nadu and build a strong cadre-based organisation.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most influential stars, launched his TVK in February 2024 with a mission to usher in transparent governance, ethical politics, and youth empowerment. The party’s official political debut took place with a massive public rally at Vikaravandi in Villupuram district on October 28, 2024. The rally drew tens of thousands of supporters and marked Vijay’s first full-fledged political speech, where he laid out the ideological foundation of the TVK and appealed for a politics rooted in honesty, social justice, and people’s welfare.

The TVK’s recent organisational appointments indicate that the party is steadily transitioning from a personality-driven movement to a structured political entity, with preparations underway for its first major electoral outing in 2026.

Party insiders believe these efforts are crucial to building a disciplined and well-coordinated workforce, especially in areas like digital outreach, legal strategy, and public engagement. With these structural reforms and a clear emphasis on youth participation and clean politics, the TVK is positioning itself as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, they said.

