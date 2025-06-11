MoS for Fisheries George Kurian bats for seaweed farming in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep, June 11 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian, described seaweed farming as a promising venture in the fisheries sector, presenting a significant livelihood opportunity for the coastal population, especially women.

Addressing farmers, fishermen and beneficiaries of different central schemes during the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) campaign held at Kavaratti Island by Krishi Vigyan Kendra -Lakshadweep, Kurian cited the substantial increase in income of women in Tamil Nadu through seaweed cultivation as a testament to its viability.

"Lakshadweep Islands are exceptionally well-suited for seaweed cultivation. The Union government has designated the archipelago as a 'Seaweed Cluster.' This move would help boost the development of seaweed farming and its utilisation across the region," he said.

Kurian lauded the efforts of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) for its technical guidance in promoting seaweed cultivation in Lakshadweep.

The KVK-Lakshadweep of the CMFRI was recently selected as the national best for supporting widespread adoption of seaweed farming technology among a range of other activities.

Referring to the immense economic potential of the islands, Kurian highlighted seaweed farming, fisheries, coconut cultivation, and tourism as key drivers for development in the region.

"Strengthening of tuna fisheries in the region will greatly support the blue economy and local livelihoods. The government is planning to facilitate innovative vessels equipped for real-time processing alongside fishing operations, to enhance the market value of Lakshadweep tuna," he added.

Kurian said that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan campaign aims to educate farmers on the latest technologies in agriculture and allied sectors. This initiative is part of a broader vision to achieve overall development in the agriculture sector, contributing to India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he added.

The Union Minister also distributed small machines and machinery to farmers and farmer groups supported by the KVK, the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) of ICAR-CMFRI and the PMMSY. Later, he visited the ornamental fish hatchery established by the CMFRI in Kavaratti with the support of the NCDC, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.