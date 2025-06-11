Telangana decides to start pre-primary sections in government schools

Hyderabad, June 11 (IANS) The Telangana government on Wednesday announced that it has decided to open pre-primary sections in government schools in the state.

As a first step, the state government decided to open pre-primary sections in 210 schools.

The government schools in the state currently offer education from Class 1. The pre-primary class will be for children of the age of five years.

The initiative is said to be aimed at improving educational standards from pre-primary to high school and easing the financial burden on parents, as many are sending their children to private pre-primary schools.

Director of School Education and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Telangana, E. V. Narasimha Reddy, informed the district educational officers that 210 pre-primary sections have been approved in the Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP&B) 2025-26 of Samagra Shiksha.

He requested the district educational officers to issue necessary instructions to the concerned headmasters to ensure the enrolment of students in the pre-primary sections across the identified schools.

These identified schools are in Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Nirmal, and Mulugu districts.

The Central government had recently ordered the opening of pre-primary classes in government schools, aiming to expand early childhood education. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which emphasises a "foundational stage" for education, incorporating three years of early childhood education (ages 3-8).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced in April that the government schools in the state will soon offer nursery, lower kindergarten (LKG), and upper kindergarten (UKG) classes before students enter Class 1.

He said the decision to introduce preschool in government schools was prompted by ambiguities in the state’s primary education policy.

The state government has formed an education commission to address policy gaps in the state’s foundational education system. The commission, comprised of education experts, recommended introducing a formal preschool system in government schools.

