VHP wants dedicated police team to check cow slaughter in UP

Prayagraj (UP), July 28 (IANS) The activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Gau Raksha wing) have demanded a dedicated police team to tighten the noose around rackets involved in cow smuggling and slaughtering.The leaders have given a 15-day ultimatum to the police asserting that they would be taking the issue before the chief minister if the authorities failed to ensure the arrest of racketeers, particularly those named in FIRs lodged with different police stations in the past one year.

Lal Mani Tiwari, regional secretary (Gau Raksha- Kashi Prant) said, "More than a dozen FIRs were lodged at different police stations of the district, including Mauaima, Soraon, Nawabganj, Phulpur, Saraymamrez, Sarayinayat and others in past one year but no action was taken.

"The police have failed to ensure the arrest of people named in the FIRs. Cops have also failed to submit charge sheets in the courts as well. We have demanded police officials to tighten the noose around racketeers involved in cow slaughtering and smuggling."

He also appealed to senior police authorities to identify such policemen who are hand in glove with racketeers and ensure stringent action against them.

The leaders also asserted that cow smuggling and slaughtering would not be tolerated at any cost in the region.

