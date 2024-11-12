Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose hospitalized

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS): Biman Bose, the veteran CPI(M) leader and chairman of the Left Front in West Bengal has been hospitalized after he complained of high fever and acute uneasiness since Monday night.

He is 84 now. According to party insiders, Bose returned to Kolkata from an organizational tour in North Dinajpur and Malda districts in the northern part of West Bengal on Monday evening.

“He started feeling uneasy when he was in Malda only. But, ignoring the discomfort, completed the party program there and came back to Kolkata. From Monday night, his fever and uneasiness increased. But he initially refused to be admitted to the hospital. Later after being convinced by the party leaders he agreed,” said a state committee member of CPI(M) in West Bengal.

Confirming the development, CPI(M)’s state secretary in West Bengal and the party politburo member Md Salim said that Bose will undergo some medical tests following which his exact medical ailments will be known.

Party insiders said that despite his age Bose is more active in organizational activities than many of his comrades much younger to him. “It is unbelievable that at the age of 84 he is leading rallies walking at faster pace than younger comrades. He makes regular district tours and addresses party programs and rallies,” said a state committee member.

He also said that Bose is always in favour of inducting new and young blood in leadership positions.

“At this age he is not expected to do such frequent district tours. But he does that because of his passion towards Leftist ideology,” another state committee member said.

Party insiders said that the two consecutive deaths within a short period, first the former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and next the former general secretary Sitaram Yechury, came as two big shocks for Bose.

