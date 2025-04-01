Vast potential of cooperation between India, Netherlands: MEA

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, focusing on strengthening the already robust partnership between India and the European nation across multiple sectors.

The talks, held on Monday, delved into areas such as trade, defence, technology, education, and global strategic developments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Caspar Veldkamp, who arrived in India on his first official visit on Monday, engaged in delegation-level talks with EAM Jaishankar, reviewing the rapidly growing cooperation between the two nations.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Veldkamp on 31 March 2025, during which they reviewed the growing bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade and investments, defence and security, innovation, culture, and people-to-people ties," the MEA said in a statement.

The discussions also focused on emerging areas of collaboration, such as semiconductors, digital technologies, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education, and migration.

"They also noted the vast potential of cooperation between India and the Netherlands in new and emerging areas, including semiconductors, digital technologies, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education and migration and mobility of youth, skilled workers, and professionals in addition to strengthening the traditional priority areas of cooperation in Water, Agriculture, and Health," the statement further read.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted, "Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands this evening. Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation including in trade, investments, innovation, water, agriculture, health, security and people-to-people ties."

"Explored new possibilities in semiconductors, green hydrogen, education and talent flows. Also spoke about global strategic developments and the significance of multipolarity," he added.

Veldkamp echoed similar sentiments in his post on X, stating, "A pleasure meeting with India FM S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, thank you for the warm welcome. We had a fruitful conversation, discussing opportunities to elevate our partnership, the changing geopolitical environment, and finding common ground in a multipolar world order."

"We spoke about our common goals and global governance and how the Netherlands and India can work together to thrive in areas like water, critical technologies, and security. Next, we discussed ways to strengthen EU-India ties and spoke about international developments, including Ukraine, the transatlantic relationship, the situation in the Middle East, and China," he added.

Apart from the bilateral talks, EAM Jaishankar and FM Veldkamp exchanged views on various global and regional issues of mutual interest. Veldkamp is also scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit.

India and the Netherlands have long shared a trusted partnership, with cooperation spanning diverse sectors. The two countries have a strategic partnership in the water sector, which has been a key pillar of their bilateral ties.

"The visit of FM Veldkamp will provide further impetus to our increasingly strong and expanding bilateral relations," the ministry stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.