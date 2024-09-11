Varun Dhawan says ‘insensitive to point cameras’ towards those grieving, requests to be considerate

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has reacted strongly to the culture of media personnel poking their cameras to get reactions from celebrities. The actor’s message was pertaining to the alleged suicide of actress Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora on Wednesday.

Varun took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and put up a note requesting the media to be considerate and empathetic towards the people who have suffered a tragedy.

He wrote, “It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving. Please think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when you do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be Ohkay with this #humanity”.

Varun’s message was for the media personnel who pointed the cameras the grieving family of Malaika Arora after her father allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

Anil Arora fell from this residence in Ayesha Manor building at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event, when she made an emergency U-turn and returned to Mumbai.

According to media reports, the mortal remains have been taken for postmortem to Bhabha Hospital. Other details related to the death are still under development. The matter is under investigation with Mumbai Police. Malaika, was born in Thane in Maharashtra. Her parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika’s former husband Arbaaz Khan, and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were also seen outside her apartment after the incident took place.

