Vadodara school penalised over fee irregularities

Vadodara, May 30 (IANS) The Fee Regulation Committee (FRC) of Vadodara Zone has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vibgyor School, located in the Bhayli area of the city, for multiple violations of fee-related norms.

FRC member stated that the school failed to adhere to several FRC regulations despite repeated complaints from parents about excessive fees.

According to the official, the school was penalised Rs 1 lakh for not displaying the FRC fee order on its notice board, Rs 1 lakh for demanding fees for two quarters instead of one as per guidelines, Rs 3 lakh for failing to submit necessary documents to the investigation committee appointed by the District Education Officer (DEO), and Rs 5 lakh for running an unapproved pre-primary school on the same campus.

Despite being given three opportunities to present their case, the school management failed to submit a satisfactory response.

"This is the highest penalty ever imposed by the FRC in Vadodara's history," said the official, adding that strict action will be taken against any school found violating fee norms.

He urged parents to remain vigilant and report any unjustified fees to the FRC, emphasising that both the committee and the government are committed to protecting parental interests.

This is not the first instance of regulatory action against Vibgyor School.

In March, the DEO fined the school Rs 3 lakh, and earlier in 2024, the FRC had levied a separate Rs 2 lakh fine for overcharging parents. The school management has challenged the latest penalty in court and objected to the interim fee structure determined by the FRC. For the academic year 2024-25, Vibgyor had proposed fees ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.1 lakh for classes 1 to 12. However, the FRC fixed an interim fee between Rs 85,000 and Rs 1.78 lakh.

Despite being called to three hearings regarding fee determination, the school failed to provide necessary documentation.

The FRC now plans to finalise the school's fee structure even if school representatives remain absent from future proceedings.

In recent years, several educational institutions across Gujarat have come under the scanner for violating the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017.

The FRC and District Education Officers DEOs have taken stringent actions against schools found overcharging parents, failing to submit required documentation, or not adhering to prescribed procedures.

In Ahmedabad, approximately 75 pre-schools operating in both urban and rural areas are under investigation for charging unapproved fees without submitting the necessary proposals to the FRC.

These pre-schools, often functioning under the same campuses or trusts as primary schools, bypassed the mandatory approval process, leading the FRC to direct DEOs and District Primary Education Officers (DPEOs) to inspect these institutions and collect detailed fee-related data. FD School in Juhapura, Ahmedabad, received a notice from the DEO for increasing fees without prior approval from the FRC.

The school had displayed the hike fee structure on its notice board despite the FRC not sanctioning the proposed increase. Consequently, the DEO imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for non-compliance.

Nirma Vidyavihar School in Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, faced similar action when it increased annual fees by 40 per cent without the FRC's consent.

The school raised fees from Rs 89,000 to Rs 1.24 lakh for the academic year 2023-24, exceeding the permissible 5 per cent hike. The DEO issued a show-cause notice, demanding an explanation within two days.

