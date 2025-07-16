Vadhavan Port is India's march towards maritime superpower: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that with the construction of Vadhavan Port, Maharashtra and India are marching rapidly towards becoming a maritime superpower, and this project will not just be a port but will be a focal point for bringing about an economic revolution.

“After Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre and our government in Maharashtra, renewed efforts were taken up for Vadhavan Port. Initially, the project was 100 per cent with Maha Port, but considering its scope, the Central Government was made the main partner,” he said.

While speaking at the Maritime Summit 2025, organised by the Fisheries and Ports Department and Maharashtra Maritime Board, the Chief Minister said, “Vadhavan Port will be among the top ten ports in the world after it is fully operational. India is currently on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world, and Maharashtra is ready to lead.”

"India's first 'offshore airport' is being set up near Vadhavan port, and it will provide multimodal connectivity of waterways, railways, roads and air routes. For this, the central government is investing heavily under the Sagarmala project. There is a huge opportunity for water transport, shipbuilding and ship recycling in Maharashtra," he said.

The Chief Minister said that efforts are also being made to create a railway network connecting Vadhavan Port. This connectivity has become much easier due to the Sagarmala project. Multi-modal cargo handling capacity will be created at Vadhavan Port. Efforts are also being made to make non-major ports more efficient. Because they also have an important contribution.

“In the future, we will not be limited to cargo handling alone, but we can move towards shipbuilding, ship recycling and water transport. There is a huge opportunity for water transport in Maharashtra, especially in the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai area. This can greatly improve the quality of life of the citizens,” he added.

He said that due to the Samruddhi Highway, 15-16 districts have got fast connectivity with JNPT port, where it used to take six to seven days for goods to reach, now the journey takes less than 10 hours.

“Vadhavan port is also being connected to Samruddhi Highway through 'access-controlled' roads, which will provide direct port connectivity to 24 districts,” he said.

Referring to the Maritime Vision of the Central government, he said that in the future, India can become an important partner in the global supply chain. That is why the Central government has prepared ‘India Maritime Vision 2030’ and ‘Amritkal Maritime Vision 2047'.

“By studying both these visions, our aim is to prepare a strong maritime vision for Maharashtra. For this policy, we will compile all the recommendations from today's discussion and implement them,” he added.

“Mumbai is our financial, commercial, entertainment and economic capital. Mumbai Port and JNPT Port are the ports that make Mumbai the economic engine of India. These two ports brought Mumbai to the forefront. Now we are determined to become a power in the global supply chain, so we have to increase the capacity, efficiency and connectivity of the ports,” said the Chief Minister.

Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane said that the Maritime Summit is not just an event, but an important step taken to take Maharashtra to the forefront of the country's maritime sector.

“Our approach is not limited to capacity expansion alone but is based on sustainability. Green logistics, multimodal integration and empowerment of coastal communities are the key components of the maritime policy. The most ambitious infrastructure project in Maharashtra today is the Vadhavan Port. Once operational, it will be one of the top 10 deep-sea ports in the world. It will have high-quality container handling, deep water availability, and world-class logistics facilities. This port will be a game-changer not only for Maharashtra, but also for India's role in global trade,” he added.

“The Maharashtra government has announced the 'Shipbuilding, Ship Repair and Ship Recycling Policy 2025'. Under this policy, capital grants, financial incentives for skill development and fast-track permission processes will be provided to projects,” said Rane.

