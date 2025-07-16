Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan will play the female lead opposite actor Kavin in his upcoming film that is to be directed by Ken Royson.

The film, the inaugural function of which took place in a grand fashion in the city recently, is being produced by popular production house Think Studios.

The makers on Wednesday announced that the film, a fantasy romantic comedy, will have music by music director OFRO. Producer Swaroop Reddy is producing this yet-to-be-titled film on behalf of Think Studios.

The unit has announced that details of other cast and crew members of the film, which is yet to be titled, will be officially announced shortly.

The announcement has generated a lot of interest and excitement among fans and film lovers as this is the first time that actors Kavin and Priyanka Mohan are teaming up for a film.

Apart from this film, actor Kavin, who is one of the fastest rising stars in the Tamil film industry, has a romantic entertainer called 'Kiss' waiting to hit screens.

The film has been directed by dance choreographer Satish. The Kiss, which was originally expected to release in March this year, was slated to hit screens in July. Kiss too has triggered great interest as it features Preeti Asrani, the actress who played the lead in director Manthira Moorthy’s critically acclaimed film, 'Ayothya', as its female lead.

Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too has an interesting line up of films. Her most eagerly awaited film next would be director Sujeeth's action extravaganza 'They Call Him OG', featuring powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is is scheduled to hit screens on September 25 this year. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka, the film boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

