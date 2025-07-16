Embrace AI or Else: Microsoft Warns Employees After 15,000 Layoffs

After laying off approximately 15,000 employees in recent months, tech giant Microsoft is now urging its remaining workforce to aggressively adopt artificial intelligence (AI) tools as an integral part of daily operations.

Employees have been told to treat AI not just as a helpful tool, but as a fundamental component of how work is done at Microsoft. According to reports, Julia Liuson, President of Microsoft’s Developer Division, emphasized that using AI is "non-negotiable" and will be central to the company’s workflow.

The directive comes amid growing competition in the AI space, with Microsoft’s own Copilot tool facing off against rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and X’s Grok.

Microsoft has reportedly instructed senior managers to factor in AI usage during employee evaluations. In some cases, teams may be assessed based on how frequently and effectively they use AI tools—particularly Microsoft Copilot — which has been deeply integrated into the Microsoft 365 suite.

Employees who contributed to the development of these tools are under even greater pressure to master and promote their use internally. A lack of adoption among Microsoft’s own staff has been seen as a setback, especially as the company positions itself as a leader in the AI revolution.

The tech industry at large has seen waves of layoffs as companies pivot to AI for greater efficiency and cost-cutting. With 15,000 job cuts so far this year, Microsoft is among the hardest hitters. Its gaming division has reportedly been the most affected, as the company shifts focus from entertainment to AI innovation.

