'Use sensors, AI to monitor vital infra in India'

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Leading structural engineering experts have called for the urgent adoption of sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to monitor and maintain critical infrastructure across India, including road and railway bridges, tunnels, and dams.

They stressed that traditional methods like visual inspections are no longer enough to ensure the safety and longevity of these key assets.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Capacity Augmentation & Service Life Enhancement of Bridges,’ organised by the India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF), Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director of CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre, Chennai, stressed that India must shift to smarter solutions for infrastructure monitoring.

She highlighted how modern technologies such as advanced instrumentation, AI, and data analysis can help identify internal damages that are often missed during manual inspections.

"Bridges are the lifelines of our transport networks. Maintaining them in good condition is crucial for both safety and accessibility," she said.

"Relying only on visual inspections is risky, as they often fail to detect hidden damages and can be highly subjective and time-consuming," Anandavalli explained.

She added that environmental factors, water exposure, air pollution, and increasing traffic loads lead to faster deterioration of infrastructure, making timely detection and repair even more important.

Using AI-based systems and embedded sensors -- an approach known as Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) -- can allow engineers to detect issues early, better understand damage patterns, and plan maintenance more effectively.

However, Anandavalli also pointed out a major challenge. "At present, India imports critical sensors at a very high cost. It is time we invest in developing our own sensor technology to reduce dependence on imports and make large-scale infrastructure monitoring more affordable," she said.

Echoing her views, Dr Gopal Rai, CEO of Dhirendra Group of Companies, said that while SHM systems offer many benefits over traditional inspections, their high cost remains a key hurdle.

“These technologies are essential for ensuring the safety and extending the lifespan of our bridges and tunnels, but they must become more accessible and affordable for widespread use,” he noted.

