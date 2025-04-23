US Vice President Vance in Agra, visits Taj Mahal with family

Agra, April 23 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children -- Ivan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- arrived in Agra on Wednesday as part of his ongoing India visit and received a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Immediately after landing in Agra, the Vance family made their way to the iconic Taj Mahal.

CM Yogi, sharing pictures from the visit on X, posted, "A warm welcome to Hon'ble US Vice President J.D. Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture, and spiritual legacy."

Security arrangements in Agra were heightened ahead of the high-profile visit, with personnel deployed along key routes and near tourist locations.

Vance, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday with a high-level delegation, began his India tour with a visit to the Akshardham Temple in the capital. He later held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the meeting, the Vance family flew to Jaipur late at night.

In Jaipur, the US Vice President and his family visited the historic Amer Fort. Travelling in an open jeep from the Hathi Stand, Vance viewed the outer ramparts of the fort, Mavtha Sarovar, and the Kesar Kyari Bagh, soaking in the heritage of the Pink City. The visit to the fort was marked by vibrant cultural performances and traditional Rajasthani hospitality.

Speaking at the Rajasthan International Centre later in the day, Vance praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, saying, "I told Prime Minister Modi last night -- he has approval ratings that would make me jealous."

He commended PM Modi as a "very tough negotiator" who "fights fiercely for India's commercial interests."

Speaking on India-US relations, Vance asserted, "The US and India will move forward together through mutual cooperation across many sectors."

He reaffirmed the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and underscored the strategic importance of the India-US partnership, stating, "The 21st century will be shaped by the strength of this relationship."

Vance also outlined three key pillars that will define the growing collaboration between the two nations -- defending nations, building great things, and innovating with cutting-edge technologies.

Highlighting President Trump's global economic vision, Vance said, "President Trump wants to rebalance global trade so that the US, along with allies like India, can build a better future."

The US Vice President's visit marks a significant moment in bilateral ties, with both sides expected to explore deeper cooperation in areas ranging from defence and infrastructure to technology and innovation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.