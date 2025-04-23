Former domestic help from Assam arrested for brutal murder of business couple in Kottayam

Kottayam, April 23 (IANS) Kerala Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Amit, a native of Assam and a former domestic help, in connection with the brutal murder of a prominent businessman and his wife in Kottayam.

The crime came to light on Tuesday morning when a housemaid, who arrived as usual, noticed the back door was open and sensed something was wrong. After receiving no response from the residents, she alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police.

Police later discovered the mutilated bodies of Vijayakumar and his wife Meera in separate rooms of the house. Both victims were found disrobed, raising suspicions of a particularly violent crime.

Investigators also found that the CCTV hard disc was missing, suggesting the involvement of someone familiar with the household.

Suspicion quickly fell on Amit, who had previously worked at the house and was dismissed in November last year after allegedly stealing a mobile phone and cash. He had spent time in jail and was recently released on bail.

According to police, Amit harboured a grudge against Vijayakumar after his dismissal.

CCTV footage showed Amit checking into a lodge in Kottayam on Sunday. On Monday evening, he was seen entering the Kottayam railway station with a platform ticket. Investigators believe he committed the murders late that night.

An axe, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the house. Forensic analysis confirmed Amit's fingerprints on the weapon and at multiple locations inside the house. His identity was further confirmed by matching fingerprints with those recorded during his previous arrest.

Amit was taken into custody near Thrissur. Police had indicated on Tuesday, soon after the investigation began, that a suspect was already in custody.

The victims, Vijayakumar and Meera, were prominent entrepreneurs and owners of a high-end convention centre, among other businesses.

Police have largely ruled out burglary as a motive in the double murder, as no valuables were found missing and the house was not ransacked.

In a tragic twist, Vijayakumar's son, Gautam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances seven years ago, his mutilated body discovered near a railway track in the district.

Last month, the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI probe into Gautam’s death, following a petition filed by Vijayakumar. The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI had just begun its investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.