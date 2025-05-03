US scientists to explore potential of antibody against Long Covid

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) US scientists are undertaking a clinical trial to decode the efficacy of a long-acting antibody against Long Covid -- a condition that affects at least 65 million people worldwide.

Long Covid affects people after an infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The condition not properly defined yet presents with more than 200 symptoms.

The team from the Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and the Schmidt Initiative for Long Covid (SILC) announced that a clinical trial is underway to assess the effectiveness and safety of sipavibart -- a long-acting monoclonal antibody designed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s to protect the condition.

The team enrolled 100 patients in the multi-year research, reviewed and cleared by the FDA earlier this year. It aims to improve patients Long Covid symptoms and restore them to full health.

“Like many multi-symptom, post-viral conditions, Long Covid is incredibly complicated and thus little understood,” said Nancy Klimas, director of the Institute for Neuro-lmmune Medicine at NSU.

“Finding a treatment will be life-changing for patients suffering from the myriad symptoms of Long Covid,” she added.

The study will test whether the monoclonal antibody sipavibart -- approved for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of Covid-19 in Japan and the EU -- is effective in treating Long Covid. The trial is one of three Long Covid treatment trials expected to begin in 2025.

“Long Covid affects at least 65 million people worldwide, and with more than 200 symptoms, the health impacts of the disease can be debilitating,” said Dr. John Redd, CEO of SILC.

“This trial represents our overall commitment to addressing the most pressing health challenges of our time. We're leveraging our research expertise to potentially transform treatment options for millions suffering from Long Covid, advance knowledge, and improve patient outcomes through innovative clinical research,” added Dr. Ken Dawson-Scully, NSU’s senior vice president for research and associate provost.

