US Open quarterfinal loss left significant emotional impact on me, says PV Sindhu

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has said that her quarterfinal loss to Gao Fang Jie at the US Open had a profound emotional effect on her, particularly in light of the difficult and demanding year she has experienced.

Sindhu suffered an upset defeat against China's Fang Jie in straight games 20-22, 13-21 in the Super 300 tournament on Friday at Council Bluffs, USA.

Taking Instagram, Sindhu commended Fang Jie for her performance in the quarterfinals saying the Chinese, whom she defeated in the Canada Open quarterfinal earlier this month, outplayed her this time by making effective use of her weaknesses.

"My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses. I must commend her for being fully prepared and delivering an impressive performance. Next time I face you Gao, should be a battle," Sindhu wrote in an Instagram post.

"This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I've had. It's disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament. However, I am determined to channel my emotions into redoubling my efforts and making the remainder of the year truly remarkable," she added.

The two-time Olympic medalist extended her congratulations to Lakshya Sen, expressing that watching his impressive performances has been genuinely inspiring. Sen's journey led him to the semi-finals, although he faced a defeat against the eventual champion, Li Shi Feng.

"I want to express my genuine happiness for Lakshya, who has been performing exceptionally well despite the difficulties he has faced. Witnessing his strong performances has been truly inspiring," she said.

Sindhu has not been at his best in the 2023 season as she suffered five opening-round exits and two round of 16 departures. She made just one final and two semifinal appearances in the 11 tournaments she played so far this year.

"As I look ahead, I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming competitions in Korea and Japan. I will continue to push forward, driven by the unwavering support and encouragement of Indian fans everywhere I go. Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for it," Sindhu concluded.

