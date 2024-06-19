As US lawmakers meet the Dalai Lama, upcoming film narrates story of Tibetan resistance

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) At a time when Tibet is in the news because of the meeting of US lawmakers with the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, noted Tibetan filmmaker has announced the release of his upcoming film, 'Four Rivers Six Ranges', which promises to narrate the lesser-known story of Tibetan resistance and resilience.

The film, made by Tibetan refugees in India, the US, Canada and Nepal, sheds light on the journey of the Tibetan resistance group, 4R6R, which successfully escorted the Dalai Lama, avoiding the long arm of China's People's Liberation Army, to the Indian border on March 26, 1959.

Shenpenn Khymsar, a renowned Tibetan filmmaker, musician, and activist, who has helmed the film, has a history of using his art to highlight the Tibetan cause.

The announcement coincided with the visit by a US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, and which included former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They met the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

The delegation's visit highlighted the ongoing international interest and support for the cause of Tibetan autonomy and the human rights situation in the region.

The historical narrative of the Dalai Lama's escape, depicted in Khymsar's film, is not just a tale of the past, but a poignant reminder of the enduring struggle for freedom and justice of the Tibetan people.

That the struggle does not seem to have an easy resolution is evident from China's warning that it would take "resolute measures" if President Joe Biden signs the bipartisan Resolve Tibet Act passed by the US Congress. The Act seeks to enhance US support for Tibet and promote a dialogue between the People's Republic of China and the Dalai Lama for a peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute between the two.

Khymsar's film, according to a press note, draws from his deep personal commitment to Tibetan culture and his experiences while growing up in exile. With 'Four Rivers Six Ranges', Khymsar aims to bring the untold stories of ordinary Tibetans on to the global stage.

Incidentally, Shenpenn Khymsar's co-producer is Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang, whose father, Kunga Samten, was one of the warriors of Chushi Gangdruk (Four Rivers Six Ranges).

