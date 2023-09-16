US back to top in FIBA rankings

Mies, Switzerland, Sep 16 (IANS) The United States claimed back to the top position of the latest FIBA men's world rankings, as the basketball world governing body announced.

The fourth place at the FIBA 2023 Basketball World Cup was enough for the US to push down former No. 1 Spain to second place. Spain failed to qualify for the quarterfinals and finished only ninth in the tournament, reports Xinhua.

New world champion Germany made a big vault from 11th to third place, the first time for the Germans to step into the top three on the rankings. Another big winner was Canada, who moved up nine spots to the sixth position after winning their maiden bronze medal in the World Cup.

Latvia had a stunning rise of 22 places to eighth after they finished fifth at the World Cup. Australia dropped one spot to the fourth place while world runner-up Serbia moved one step up to the fifth.

