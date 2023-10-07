Uruguay 'dreaming' of beating Brazil

Montevideo, Oct 7 (IANS) Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa said his players have what it takes to beat Colombia and Brazil in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Celeste will meet the Cafeteros in Barranquilla on October 12 and Brazil in Montevideo five days later, reports Xinhua.

"I'm dreaming about defeating Colombia and overcoming Brazil," Bielsa told a press conference on Friday.

"I wonder if that dream can become a reality and I convince myself that it can. Without deceiving myself, I think this is the case for the two games, Uruguay is in a position to dream."

Uruguay began their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Chile and a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador last month.

Bielsa, who was appointed Uruguay's manager in May, said the Celeste were not afraid to confront higher profile opponents such as five-time world champions Brazil.

"There are many players from Uruguay who play in big teams," the former Argentina, Chile and Leeds United manager said.

"Nobody plays for Real Madrid if they lose the ball and nobody plays for Paris Saint Germain if they lose the ball frequently. The same goes for Liverpool and the champions of Italy," he added.

