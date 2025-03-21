Uproar in Bihar Assembly over CM Nitish Kumar's national anthem row

Patna, March 21 (IANS) A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s unusual behaviour during the national anthem at a sports event, the opposition led by Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi created a massive uproar in the Bihar Assembly and Legislative Council on Friday.

As soon as the Assembly proceedings began, opposition members started protesting and raised slogans like “Rashtra Gaan Ka Apman, Nahi Sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate the insult of the national anthem)".

Tejashwi Yadav demanded CM Nitish Kumar’s resignation, alleging that he disrespected the national anthem during the Sepak Takraw World Cup inauguration in Patna.

He accused the CM of talking, laughing, and folding hands in the middle of the national anthem while conversing with Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar.

Opposition members staged protests inside and outside the Assembly, making it a major issue. Tejashwi Yadav sought time to speak on the issue, but the Speaker denied his request, leading to further chaos in the House.

Question Hour continued amid constant sloganeering by the opposition leaders.

“We personally respect the Chief Minister but when someone insults the national anthem, India will not tolerate it at any cost,” Yadav said.

Responding to the opposition allegation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary dismissed the allegations.

“The people of Bihar know how much respect the Chief Minister has for the national anthem and national traditions. There is no need for anyone to question it forcefully,” Chaudhary said.

The opposition is expected to continue its protests, while the government is standing firm in defence of Nitish Kumar.

The issue may further escalate politically, with calls for a formal explanation from the Chief Minister.

Sepak Takraw is an event where players play with a ball without touching their hands. The game is played with the head, chest and legs. The meaning of Sepak is a ball and is very popular in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and other countries. Now, it is gaining popularity in India too.

A total of 20 countries are participating in this event which is underway in the Patliputra sports complex located at Kankarbagh locality in Patna.

