UPPRPB to hold written test for recruitment of Constables in August

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct the written examination for direct recruitment-2023 for 60,244 posts of Constables in the police force of the state, in August.

The examination will be conducted from August 23 to August 25 and August 30 to August 31 and a break has been given in the schedule due to the festival of Janmashtami falling in between.

This exam was previously cancelled and now UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has directed that the examination be conducted within six months, while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

To ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process, the UP government issued guidelines on June 19 regarding various arrangements related to the examination, such as preparations, selection of examination centres, verification of candidates, prevention of impersonation, etc.

The state government notified the UP Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 (Uttar Pradesh Ordinance No 6, 2024) on July 1, to prevent unfair means in public examinations, such as question paper leaks, tampering with answer sheets, etc.

Under this Ordinance, using unfair means, copying, revealing question papers, or conspiring to do so are considered punishable criminal offences.

Penalties include a fine of up to Rs 1 crore and life imprisonment.

Free bus service from the UP State Road Transport Corporation will be provided to candidates appearing for the examination.

To avail of the bus service, candidates will be required to download two extra copies of their admit card which have to be presented to the bus conductor for reaching their respective centres and getting back home.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, and approximately 5 lakh candidates will appear in each one.

