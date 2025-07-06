Uorfi Javed calls ‘The Traitors’ a smarter and more strategic show than ‘Bigg Boss’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has opened up about her experience on the reality show “The Traitors,” calling it a smarter and more strategic format compared to “Bigg Boss.”

Reflecting on her stint in the show, the model-actress said that while Salman Khan's hosted reality show is high on drama, “The Traitors” required contestants to use their minds and stay focused on the game, making it a completely different experience.

Speaking to IANS, Uorfi shared, “I didn’t really see myself in Bigg Boss, since I left within a week. Bigg Boss is very different. The Traitors is a completely different game. In The Traitors, you have to use your brain. Fights do happen—naturally—when there are four different people with different personalities. But I controlled myself. The goal on that show is to win, not to fight. The Traitors is pure class on Prime.”

She added, “The Traitors was about manipulation, but I did it positively—appeared harmless, avoided confrontations, and maintained an innocent façade. That was my survival technique.”

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame actress also revealed that her public image didn’t negatively impact how others perceived her on ‘The Traitors.’ In fact, she was pleasantly surprised by the level of trust she received from fellow contestants.

“Surprisingly, people trusted me,” she shared. “They said I was influential and believed that whatever I suggested tended to happen. Even though I have a certain image, no one judged me harshly. People acted on instinct, and many actually relied on me.”

Uorfi Javed, who first gained popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 1, has now added another feather to her cap by emerging as one of the winners of “The Traitors.”

In the thrilling finale of the debut season of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, Uorfi, along with co-contestant Nikita Luther, outplayed their competitors to claim victory. The duo successfully outsmarted both their fellow faithful, including Sudhanshu Pandey, and the two traitors—Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. As the winning pair, Uorfi and Nikita took home a shared prize of Rs. 70 lakhs.

