Union Minister Shekhawat asks Kerala to focus on iconic tourist destinations

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday pointed out that Kerala is a significant contributor to the growth of tourism in India and promised total support of the Centre to take forward the state’s pioneering initiatives in the tourism sector.

Speaking at a meeting held here to review the progress of tourism projects in the state, Shekhawat said the state should focus on one or two iconic destinations even as it unveils new products to boost tourist footfall.

Present on the occasion were State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi.

“Kerala contributes immensely to the growth of tourism in India. Kerala’s tourism sector holds huge potential for further growth. This calls for the launch of new products especially focussing on beach, Ayurveda, wellness, heritage, pilgrim and spiritual tourism. At the same time, the state should focus on one or two iconic destinations to further consolidate its standing as a global destination,” said Shekhawat.

He went on to add that Kerala has been at the forefront of attracting tourists by introducing novel products, and it should continue to do so.

Holding that Kerala will continue to be a key contributor to India’s tourism growth story, Riyas wanted the Centre to clear the state’s proposal for a special package focussing on Ayurveda and beach tourism to scale up international and domestic arrivals, which will help increase the country’s foreign earnings.

“The Centre’s support is vital in the global marketing campaigns being carried out by the state as a global destination of diverse attractions,” said Riyas.

He wanted the Centre to reconsider its decision to stay away from the Arab Travel Mart, scheduled for next month as India’s participation in the Arab Travel Mart will boost the international tourist arrivals to the country and added that the Middle East is a key market of Kerala Tourism.

The meeting then reviewed the progress of the Pilgrim Tourism Circuit project, which includes Sabarimala, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple, the projects under Swadeshi Darshan 2.0, the PRASAD project, Thalassery Spiritual Nexus project, Beypore, Kumarakom and the Varkala Sivagiri projects.

It also reviewed the progress of projects submitted by the state to the Centre.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.