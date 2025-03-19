Brown sugar valued at Rs 72 lakh seized in Bhubaneswar during raids

Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has seized contraband brown sugar valued at Rs 72 lakh during raids at two different places in Bhubaneswar, a senior police officer said here on Wednesday.

The sleuths have also arrested five persons and apprehended one juvenile on the charges of involvement in the drugs peddling.

Police sources claimed that the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of twin-city police intercepted and seized 448 grams of contraband brown sugar worth around Rs 45 lakhs during a meticulously planned operation near Loyala School Square in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the SCU team, led by a senior officer, raided the location. During the search, the police team recovered the Brown Sugar from a backpack carried by the juvenile. His accomplice S.K. Sohit who was with him could manage to escape. The seized brown sugar was properly sealed and marked as evidence,” added a senior police officer.

The police during the course of investigation ascertained that the accused duo was part of a larger drug peddling network, with links to suppliers from West Bengal.

The drug peddlers’ duo had conspired to deliver the contraband to local peddlers in Bhubaneswar. The juvenile has been apprehended and booked under Sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act for the unlawful possession and trafficking of brown sugar in criminal conspiracy with S.K. Sohit, who is currently absconding.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding accused. In another operation, the day patrolling party of Maitri Vihar Police Station in Bhubaneswar apprehended five habitual drug peddlers near Hatiasuni under Maitrivihar Police Station on Wednesday.

The police seized brown sugar weighing 270 grams valued at Rs 27 lakh, a four-wheeler, scooter, four mobile phones and Rs 14,500 as cash from the possession of the accused persons.

